FanRags’ Zach Harper: 80% Chance Of Cavs-Warriors Three-Match

FanRags’ Zach Harper Joins The Nick Wilson Experiment to talk about the state of the Cavaliers and believes a rematch with the Warriors is at 80 percent.
FanRags’ Zach Harper Joins The Nick Wilson Experiment to talk about the state of the Cavaliers and believes a rematch with the Warriors is at 80 percent.
One Comment
Nonsense. There is a ZERO chance of the Cavs versus anyone in the Finals this year. Cavs are old, slow, and out of gas. They just gift wrapped the first seed position and handed it to Boston, and before it’s over Washington will pass the pathetic Cavs too.