NFL Bets On Las Vegas, Approves Raiders Relocation

March 27, 2017 2:15 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The NFL is headed to Sin City.

Owners fell 1 vote shy of unanimously approving the relocation of the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas at the NFL’s meetings being held in Phoenix, Arizona Monday.

The Cleveland Browns were among the 31 teams to vote in favor of the move. Miami is the lone franchise to vote against it.

The Raiders are set to receive $750 million in public financing for a new $1.7 billion domed stadium with an additional $200 million for capital improvements.

This marks the third relocation for the franchise since 1982 when the team left Oakland for Los Angeles before returning in 1995.

