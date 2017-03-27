Nick Wilson: Browns Get Their QB AND Day One Starters In Nick’s Mock

The NFL Draft is roughly a month away which means its go time for the Cleveland Browns. Put up or shut up for VP of PP Sashi Brown and Head Coach Hue Jackson.

With that, I wanted to start a weekly mock draft where much of the control was taken out of my hands. In using a simulator, the picks in between the Browns picks will be made so I am forced to choose between the players that are left.

Again, these aren’t simply the picks I want or the players I think will be there. I draft what the board gives me, same as a NFL team.

One bit of vernacular that might be handy this week is SPARQ which is an acronym meaning: Speed, Power, Agility, Reaction, and Quickness. The goal is to score a player based off their athletic scores. The Browns are known to favor this metric.

Draft Site: Fanspeak- On The Clock

Rounds: 4 Round Mock

Big Board: CBS Sports

1st Pick- There is only one contender here. Sorry, Malik Hooker and “Gotta Get A QUARTERBACK” guy. There are no safe picks in the draft and Garrett is the kind of player you need to get. He appeases both old school scouting AND the new school analytics crowd (I hate myself for typing that last sentence). Give new Browns Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams a stud and see what he can help turn Garrett into.

Pick: Myles Garrett, DE Texas A & M

12th Pick- With Alabama TE OJ Howard and Ohio State FS Malik Hooker available, I found myself in a dilemma. Both fit the criteria I found necessary: both are play-makers and can be day-one starters. One negative for both is they are in extremely deep positional classes. In the end building a defense won out. Garrett and Hooker together should be able to turn the defense around.

Pick: Malik Hooker, FS Ohio State

33rd Pick- Western Michigan WR Corey Davis, UCLA CB Fabian Moreau, and Ole Miss TE Evan Engram were all on the board. I’m a big Davis fan and Moreau could start day one too. Yet there was one player on the board that couldn’t be denied: a quarterback. The word on Kizer is that he is a prototypical quarterback with questions around his personality. The value is too good to pass for the QB guru Hue Jackson. With the relative silence around Kizer, I’ve got myself believing the Browns like Kizer more than we might know.

This is the DeShone Kizer I see. Smooth & poised in pocket. Big arm. Stands tall amongst the rush #NFLDraft #Kizer

pic.twitter.com/P2kpk32YB8 — Luke Grant (@LukeGrant7) March 17, 2017

Pick: DeShone Kizer, QB Notre Dame

52nd Pick- I had my pick of second round cornerbacks including LSU’s Tre’Davious White and OSU’s Gareon Conley. In the end I went with Colorado’s Chidobe Awuzie. He has the size and speed for collegiate production but his tackling would need coached up a bit. Awuzie’s SPARQ score is fifth best in a deep CB class. Overall, he could be the Browns 3rd day one starter with Awuzie.

Terrific awareness and positioning by Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie. Will be tested by WSU's Falk, Marks. https://t.co/ymapwTT80C — Rob Rang (@RobRang) November 18, 2016

Pick: Chidobe Awuzie, CB Colorado

65th Pick- The toughest fields yet as there was still quality left on the board. Multiple guards and another edge rusher in Ohio’s Tarell Basham was hard to pass up, yet I did. Given Hue Jackson’s predilection towards dual TE systems, I was searching for someone to play across Gary Barnidge and Seth DeValve. That man is Ashland’s Adam Shaheen. At 6’6, 275, Shaheen is the in-line tight end with uncanny athleticism given his size.

Last one….Don't see this very often from a 6'6 277 lb TE. (Adam Shaheen) pic.twitter.com/uY1yeetnD1 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 21, 2017

Pick: Adam Shaheen, TE Ashland

108th Pick- Despite other positions of value and after a brief flirtation with Toledo RB Kareem Hunt, I decided to address the Browns WR position. Had Terrelle Pryor been retained 3 weeks ago I likely wouldn’t make this pick, but the Browns have no sure-things at wide out right now. Taylor is a top 6 receiver this year in his SPARQ score (according to Three Sigma Athlete’s rankings) with 3000 receiving yards his last 2 seasons at WKU. He isn’t the big receiver Hue Jackson might prefer but neither is Corey Coleman.

Pick: Taywan Taylor, WR Western Kentucky

6 draft picks with 3 on each side of the ball. It’s likely that the day one starters are on defense but the three offensive players could boost the Browns offense long term.

