Zips’ Dambrot Reportedly Headed to Duquesne

Multiple reports are saying Keith Dambrot will be leaving the University of Akron’s basketball team to become the next head coach at Duquesne.
Dambrot has coached at Akron for the past 13 seasons and led the Zips to NCAA Tournament in 2009, 2011. and 2013. Dambrot won more than 300 games for the Zips and also took home the MAC Regular Season Championship the past two seasons but fell in the 2017 MAC Tournament Championship to Kent State.
Prior to coaching Akron, Dambrot was the coach at St. Vincent-St.Mary High School in Akron where he coached LeBron James. Dambrot has also coached at Central Michigan and Ashland.
Dambrot’s reported new contract with Duquesne is for 7 years. The Dukes went 10-22 this past season.