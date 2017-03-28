Best Upcoming Charity Events In Cleveland

By Mark Horning Nothing gives you as nice a feeling as donating to a worthy cause but doing so does not mean that you cannot have some fun as well. Many worthy organizations in the Northeast Ohio area hold a variety of fundraising events over the course of the year. These fundraisers are vital to economic security of these organizations. In most cases the money raised goes right back into the community in the form of advanced medical care and community outreach programs. These events take the form of everything from mini marathons to dance competitions to formal sit-down dinners as well as unique one of a kind performances. Check out some of the events below and pull out your checkbook to lend a hand. You will feel all the better for it.

www.groundworksdance.org “It Takes Two” Annual GalaCleveland Museum of Art11150 East BoulevardCleveland, OH 44106 Date: April 29, 2017 at 6 p.m. “It Takes Two” has quickly become one of Cleveland’s premier spring galas to attend. Using a Dancing with the Stars format, local celebrities are paired with GroundWorks Dance Theater professionals for a series of extensive rehearsals resulting in a showcase of remarkable dancing talent. This year’s gala which takes place at the Cleveland Museum of Art, features drinks-and-hors d’oeuvres mingling and a sit-down dinner followed by the dancing showcase. Attendees are encouraged to purchase votes for their favorite celebrity dance team. After the show, the floor is open, and guests can join GroundWorks company members and their celebrity dance partners for “cut it loose” dancing with live music. Once the votes are tallied, the top 3 dance teams with the most votes are announced. Proceeds from the event go to benefit GroundWorks’ efforts to bring exceptional dance experiences to Northeast Ohio, while also supporting its on-going community outreach educational programs.

www.cchome.org 28Annual 5K Walk and Run for the KidsCleveland Metroparks Zoo Date: April 29, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m The Cleveland Christian Home provides a haven for children and families who are struggling with mental illness, abuse, neglect, severe emotional and behavioral conflicts as well as other serious concerns. The Home provides individualized and family therapy and unconditional care provided by a team of dedicated professionals who aid in the overall healing process. The walk/run brings together over 500 participants who can choose to either run or walk the specified Zoo course. Sign-up begins at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8:45 a.m. Walkers set out ten minutes later. Following the race there is an Awards Ceremony from 10 to 10:30 a.m. as well as a door prize drawing. All participants receive a light breakfast, t-shirt and all day admission to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Rainforest. Music will be provided by DJ Jared Plotts of Forest City Trivia. The event also features free Photo & Video Booth, door prizes, crafts for the kids and more! The event is held at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo located at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland, OH.

www.clevelandclinicchildrensgala.org Cleveland Clinic Children’s 27Annual GalaHilton Cleveland Downtown Hotel100 Lakeside Ave. E.Cleveland, OH 44114(216) 445-8485 Date: May 6, 2017 at 6 p.m. This premiere event focuses on honoring the brave children who face tremendous medical obstacles and challenges. Those attending the gala automatically become part of the of the Cleveland Clinic family by providing funds that will provide hope and healing to critically ill children. Funds raised are used for pediatric research that will pioneer new diagnosis and treatment methods towards the cure of childhood diseases. It is through the generosity of the gala attendees that enhanced world-class patient care and cutting edge treatments can be provided. The event is presented by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Last year this event had 800 attendees who were responsible for over $1.25 million.

www.standupfordowns.org Second Annual Barn BashMapleside Farms294 Pearl RoadBrunswick, OH 44212 Date: April 8, 2017 at 7 p.m. Stand Up For Downs is a 501c3 non-profit organization that sponsored their first Barn Bash last year at Mapleside Farms. Their mission is to enhance the lives of those with Down syndrome through humor. Money is raised by organizing various comedy and fundraising events. With the huge success of the first Barn Bash it was decided to do it all again. This year’s Barn Bash will be held at the same site as the original (Mapleside Farms) on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 7 p.m. to midnight. This year’s entertainment will be provided by My Sister Sarah who performs 70s, 80s and 90s hits on up to the present. There will be an open bar, lots of tasty food and silent auction items as well as loads of ways to keep everyone entertained. Groups of eight or more receive a $10 discount off of each ticket. Tickets cost $95 and may be purchased by clicking on the link above. Related: Best Toddler Clothing Stores In Cleveland