Brewers Top Tribe In Spring Slugfest, 13-12

March 28, 2017 10:54 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers, MLB

The Cleveland Indians fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 13-12, on a walk-off single at Maryvale Baseball Park.

The Tribe got multi-hit days out of seven different players, led by Daniel Robertson’s 3-for-4 effort. Robertson posted two doubles and three RBI, though he left the game with a leg injury.

Yan Gomes, Michael Brantley, Yandy Diaz, Erik Gonzalez, Michael Martinez and Giovanny Urshela all notched two hits as well.

 The Indians will play their final “away” game at Goodyear Ballpark against Cincinnati on Wednesday at 3:05 PM EST. Carols Carrasco will make his final Cactus League start against the Reds’ Brandon Finnegan.

