Browns Re-Sign DL Jamie Meder Meder, who is affectionately nicknamed 'the pierogi prince of Parma' by left tackle Joe Thomas, saved the Browns from a winless season on Christmas eve when he blocked a Chargers field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter to help preserve a 20-17 win.

Mary Kay (From NFL Owner Meetings): "Starting To Believe The Bengals Would Trade AJ McCarron"; Would Start Over Rookies In ClevelandMary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com joined Baskin & Phelps Tuesday from the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix to discuss what she's learning from speaking with coaches and owners, the value of the number one overall pick, Hue Jackson not throwing water on Jimmy Garoppolo talk, having no indication any player other than Myles Garrett will be taken at the top of the draft, thoughts on the draftable QB's, and more.