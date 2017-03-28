Duquesne Officially Names Dambrot New Head Coach

Pittsburgh, PA – (92.3 The Fan) – Duquesne University officially named former Akron head coach Keith Dambrot their new men’s basketball coach this morning. Dambrot had spent the past 13 seasons with Akron and guided the Zips to three appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
Prior to coaching at Akron, Dambrot coached LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers while at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron.
Reports say that Dambrot will be receiving a seven-year contract to take over the Dukes program. Dambrot takes over for Jim Ferry, who was fired after a 10-and-22 season.