Hue Jackson Explains Why He’s Been Skipping QB Pro Days This Year

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns have come under fire because head coach Hue Jackson and executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown have been skipping quarterback pro days.

Jackson explained Tuesday morning at the AFC coaches breakfast the thinking behind why he’s decided to skip them this year.

“I think it’s better when you get an opportunity to, one: take a player to dinner and spend some extra time with him that way and then have what we call a private day where you get the player to do exactly what it is you want to see him do as opposed to him coming there with his quarterback coach, it’s all scripted. It’s exactly how they want it and the players normally do exactly what’s asked of them that way,” Jackson told reporters via NFL Network from the owners meetings in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jackson was quickly asked, why not do both?

“You could do both, there’s no question,” Jackson responded. “Sometimes if you pick to do the pro day, some agents will advise their players not to do the private day because it’s extra throwing, and I get that so we’ve kind of set out and made a decision what’s going to be best for us, the best to evaluate the players and the best thing for us to do is the private days.”

The issue of pro day attendance arose after Brown and Jackson did not attend pro days for Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky.

Oddly enough, because Trubisky played high school football in Mentor, Ohio, which is 25 minutes from downtown Cleveland, the Browns are permitted to work him out privately as part of the local prospect day which will be held at their facility in Berea on Friday and it won’t count against the 30 official pre-draft visits each team is permitted.

“I wish we could have them all come there,” Jackson said. “It will be an advantage if that’s how we do it, to have him be there to see exactly how we do things. There’s more you can do. There’s more you can tell. There’s more you can find out. The advantage for him is that he’s able to do that because of where he played high school football.”

Jackson made it clear that they have a lot of work ahead of them as they prepare for the upcoming draft on April 27 when it comes to the QB evaluation and decision-making process.

“There’s still more to do,” Jackson said. “It’s in progress as we all know but it’s not finished yet. We still have more evaluation to do. We still have more guys to see and we’re going to continue to do that.”