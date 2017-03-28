Official: Cleveland Indians Sign José Ramírez To A Contract Extension

Official: We've signed @MrLapara to a five-year extension with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Details: https://t.co/SOhZzaSub6 pic.twitter.com/dpLHIgNZyO — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 28, 2017

Release from the Indians: The Cleveland Indians today signed INF José Ramírez to a five-year contract with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Ramírez, 24, collected career-bests in every offensive category in his first full season in the Major Leagues in 2016, hitting .312 (176/565) with 84 runs scored, 46 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs and 76 RBI while stealing 22 bases. He finished second in the American League in doubles (46), seventh in batting average (.312), ninth in steals (22) and tenth in on-base pct. (.363) while logging time at four different positions (3B, LF, 2B, SS) and starting at all nine spots in the batting order. His 46 doubles were a club record by an Indians switch-hitter and the most by an Indians batter since 2006. José enjoyed an 18-game hitting streak beginning on July 26 and batted .347 (85-245) from that point thru the final 63 regular season games of 2016. Following the season he finished T-17th in the American League MVP voting.

The Bani, Dominican Republic native was signed by Cleveland as an amateur free agent in November 2009 and made his Major League debut with the club in 2013. He owns a career Major League average of .275 (311/1129) with 70 doubles, 9 triples, 19 home runs and 120 RBI over 332 games over his four-year career with the Indians.