Hue Jackson Explains Why He's Been Skipping QB Pro Days This Year The issue of pro day attendance arose after Brown and Jackson did not attend pro days for Clemson's Deshaun Watson and North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky.

Vardon: Nothing Left In The Tank For Cavaliers In Regular Season; Ty Lue Has Work Cut Out For HImJoe Vardon of Cleveland.com joined Baskin & Phelps Tuesday to discuss another bad loss in San Antonio for the Cavaliers, what Ty Lue needs to figure out down the home stretch of the regular season, if players should be "shut down" before the playoffs, and much more.