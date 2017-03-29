Chris Landry Says Mahomes’ “Absolutely Going To Be Intriguing”, But Long Process; Can’t Just Look At Sack Production With Garrett

Chris Landry Says Mahomes' "Absolutely Going To Be Intriguing", But Long Process; Can't Just Look At Sack Production With GarrettChris Landry talks about Joe Mixon's situation as the NFL Draft nears, why he doesn't see AJ McCarron as a possibility for the Browns in a trade, Pat Mahomes' ability at the NFL level, Myles Garrett's potential as the No. 1 pick, Malik Hooker's case near the top of this draft and how many quarterbacks will be chosen before the Browns' second pick...