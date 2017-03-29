Chris Landry Says Mahomes’ “Absolutely Going To Be Intriguing”, But Long Process; Can’t Just Look At Sack Production With Garrett

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about Joe Mixon’s situation as the NFL Draft nears, why he doesn’t see AJ McCarron as a possibility for the Browns in a trade, Pat Mahomes’ ability at the NFL level, Myles Garrett’s potential as the No. 1 pick, Malik Hooker’s case near the top of this draft and how many quarterbacks will be chosen before the Browns’ second pick at No. 12 in the draft.
Chris Landry Says Mahomes’ “Absolutely Going To Be Intriguing”, But Long Process; Can’t Just Look At Sack Production With GarrettMarch 29, 2017 6:26 PM
FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 29: Patrick Mahomes II #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders throws against the TCU Horned Frogst in the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 29, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)