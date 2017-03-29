Chris Landry Says Mahomes’ “Absolutely Going To Be Intriguing”, But Long Process; Can’t Just Look At Sack Production With Garrett

March 29, 2017 6:26 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about Joe Mixon’s situation as the NFL Draft nears, why he doesn’t see AJ McCarron as a possibility for the Browns in a trade, Pat Mahomes’ ability at the NFL level, Myles Garrett’s potential as the No. 1 pick, Malik Hooker’s case near the top of this draft and how many quarterbacks will be chosen before the Browns’ second pick at No. 12 in the draft.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia