Mary Kay Cabot Says Sashi Brown’s Comments On Josh Gordon Likely More About Seeking Potential Trade Interest

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about Sashi Brown’s comments on Josh Gordon at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, whether Sashi and Hue Jackson are on the same page, the expectations with Corey Coleman going into his second season, the most likely Week 1 starter at quarterback and Dee Haslam’s comments about the current uniforms.
Mary Kay Cabot Says Sashi Brown’s Comments On Josh Gordon Likely More About Seeking Potential Trade InterestMarch 29, 2017 2:50 PM
Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown speaks with the media on Jan. 2, 2017. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)