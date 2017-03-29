Tribe Pounds Four Homers, Top Reds, 9-6

March 29, 2017 7:59 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cincinatti Reds, Cleveland Indians, MLB

The Cleveland topped the Cincinnati Reds, 9-6, Wednesday in their final spring game at Goodyear Ballpark.

The Tribe tabbed four runs in the second, including a three-run home run from Yandy Diaz, who finished the day 2-for-3. The team went on to slug three more homers, one each from Michael Brantley, Brandon Guyer and Francisco Lindor. Jose Ramirez finished the day 3-for-3 with a double.

Carlos Carrasco started the game, allowing four earned runs on nine hits over four innings.

The Indians play the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field the next two nights at 9:40 PM EST. Lefty Chris Narveson will start Thursday against Taijuan Walker.

