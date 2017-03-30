Albert Breer Says “I Know The Browns Like Him (McCarron), A Player That Obviously Hue Has Background With”; Talks Browns’ Interest In Draft

March 30, 2017 3:35 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the owners meetings in Phoenix earlier this week, the ongoing issue with gambling with the Raiders’ future move to Las Vegas, NFL coaches preferring more time with players in the offseason, whether AJ McCarron could be traded and the Browns’ interest in him, the latest with the Patriots’ thought process with Jimmy Garoppolo and the Browns’ interest in quarterbacks in the draft.

