Browns 2017 Draft Party Will Be Muni Lot Tailgate

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The 2017 NFL Draft will have a gameday feel for Browns fans.
The Browns will hold their official draft party in the Muni Lot as a tailgate party on April 27th.
An official announcement from the team is expected Thursday morning with complete details of the event.
Previous draft parties have been held at the Cleveland Convention Center and Public Hall downtown.
Cleveland holds the Nos 1 and 12 picks in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and 5 of the top 65 selections next month.