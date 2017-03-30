Browns 2017 Draft Party Will Be Muni Lot Tailgate

March 30, 2017 6:00 AM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: 2017 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The 2017 NFL Draft will have a gameday feel for Browns fans.

The Browns will hold their official draft party in the Muni Lot as a tailgate party on April 27th.

An official announcement from the team is expected Thursday morning with complete details of the event.

Previous draft parties have been held at the Cleveland Convention Center and Public Hall downtown.

Cleveland holds the Nos 1 and 12 picks in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and 5 of the top 65 selections next month.

More from Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia