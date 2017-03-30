Chris Fedor Says “Cavs Are A Little Bit Rattled Right Now, Internally” As Playoffs Draw Nearer, Cavs Not Worried About The East

March 30, 2017 5:48 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about LeBron’s ongoing eye issue, Kyrie Irving’s comments about getting back on track and recent struggles as a wake-up call, which team he would favor for the championship at this moment and whether there’s any threat in the Eastern Conference.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia