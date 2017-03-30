Chris Fedor Says “Cavs Are A Little Bit Rattled Right Now, Internally” As Playoffs Draw Nearer, Cavs Not Worried About The East

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about LeBron’s ongoing eye issue, Kyrie Irving’s comments about getting back on track and recent struggles as a wake-up call, which team he would favor for the championship at this moment and whether there’s any threat in the Eastern Conference.
Chris Fedor Says “Cavs Are A Little Bit Rattled Right Now, Internally” As Playoffs Draw Nearer, Cavs Not Worried About The EastMarch 30, 2017 5:48 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 25: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Quicken Loans Arena on March 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Wizards defeated the Cavaliers 127-115. / (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)