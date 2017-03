Dennis Manoloff: "Don't Want To See The Miami Heat In The First Round", Waiting For True Cavs "Wake Up Call" Dennis Manoloff of the Cleveland Plain Dealer joined Baskin & Phelps Thursday to discuss his thoughts on Josh Gordon and his reinstatement, concerns over the way the Cavaliers have been playing in the month of March, other teams emerging in the NBA that could prove a challenge, and more.

La Canfora: Still No Draft Quarterback "Emerging" As Obvious Best; Gordon Should Be "Let Go" If ReinstatedJason La Canfora, CBS Sports NFL Insider, joined Baskin & Phelps Thursday to discuss if RB Leonard Fournette would make sense for the Browns, if the Bengals would truly actually make a trade with Cleveland, the no.1 QB in the draft being "in the eye of the beholder", believing that Colin Kaepernick will have a job in the NFL this year, and why he'd immediately cut Josh Gordon free if the NFL reinstates him next month.