La Canfora: Still No Draft Quarterback "Emerging" As Obvious Best; Gordon Should Be "Let Go" If ReinstatedJason La Canfora, CBS Sports NFL Insider, joined Baskin & Phelps Thursday to discuss if RB Leonard Fournette would make sense for the Browns, if the Bengals would truly actually make a trade with Cleveland, the no.1 QB in the draft being "in the eye of the beholder", believing that Colin Kaepernick will have a job in the NFL this year, and why he'd immediately cut Josh Gordon free if the NFL reinstates him next month.