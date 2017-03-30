Paul Hoynes Says Michael Brantley “The Story Of The Spring, He’s Passed Every Test”; Can See Lindor As MVP Candidate

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer joined Bull & Fox to talk about Carlos Carrasco’s outlook entering the regular season, Michael Brantley’s success in Spring Training and optimism surrounding his readiness for the season, the likelihood Francisco Lindor could compete for the MVP award, whether Yandy Diaz could make the Opening Day roster and Terry Francona’s plan with the rotation and bullpen.
Paul Hoynes Says Michael Brantley “The Story Of The Spring, He’s Passed Every Test”; Can See Lindor As MVP CandidateMarch 30, 2017 4:43 PM
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)