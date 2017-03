Leading up to the 2016 NBA postseason Ken Carman and Anthony Lima would “flip the switch” on Cavaliers’ players that would look like they were ready to make a run at the NBA title. This season has been a little different and the show has been waiting for the right time to flip it, but after a 6-10 record currently in the month of March the Cavs have given them no reason to flip the switch. This has Ken & Anthony wondering, is it time to put the switch away?