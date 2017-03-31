Cavs End March With 122-105 Rout Of Hapless 76ers

March 31, 2017 9:47 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cavs turned back the clock for the final time this season Friday night.

While the team wore orange jersey’s commemorating early teams from the 1980’s and music from the decade was blared throughout the building, the Cavs played like the team that won the NBA Championship in 2016, albeit against a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad.

LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving combined for 76 points, 28 rebounds and 10 assists between them to lead the Cavs to a 122-105 rout of the 76ers Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

James led everyone with 34 points to go with 9 rebounds and 6 assists, Love pitched in 18 and 10 boards while Irving added 24 and 9 assists.

It was just the seventh win of the month for Cleveland and just what the doctor ordered.

Head coach Tyronn Lue bemoaned the inability to get a full 48 minutes from his team prior to the game but didn’t need it Friday.

With just over 8:30 left on the clock fans hit the exits as the Cavs already had their 48th win of the season in the bag and the starting 5 called it a night.

The defending NBA champions have been battling a lack of focus to go with bevy of injuries that led to inconsistent rotations for the last 3 months for head coach Tyronn Lue to deal with.

While Friday night’s rout wasn’t a sure sign that all is well with the Cavs, it was a welcomed sight.

