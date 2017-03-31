Dan Otero Says With Additions Of Brantley/Encarnacion, “I Would Not Want To Face Our Lineup, That’s For Sure”

March 31, 2017 5:31 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Andrew Miller, Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland Indians, Corey Kluber, Dan Otero, Danny Salazar, Josh Tomlin, Michael Brantley, MLB, Trevor Bauer

Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Indians’ run to the World Series last season, the chemistry in the locker room and popular card games in the clubhouse, the difference in the offseason with high expectations for the season ahead, Andrew Miller’s importance in the bullpen, the potential for the starting rotation, Michael Brantley’s return to the lineup and more.

