Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Indians’ run to the World Series last season, the chemistry in the locker room and popular card games in the clubhouse, the difference in the offseason with high expectations for the season ahead, Andrew Miller’s importance in the bullpen, the potential for the starting rotation, Michael Brantley’s return to the lineup and more.
Dan Otero Says With Additions Of Brantley/Encarnacion, “I Would Not Want To Face Our Lineup, That’s For Sure”March 31, 2017 5:31 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 01: Dan Otero #61 of the Cleveland Indians throws a pitch during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs in Game Six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 1, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)