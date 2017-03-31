Steve Aschburner Says Cavs’ “Extended Malaise” Could Be Emboldening Playoff Foes; Discusses Lue’s Rotation Dilemma

Steve Aschburner of NBA.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ recent struggles and the reasons for it, whether the rest of the Eastern Conference is viewing the Cavs as becoming more vulnerable, Kyrie Irving’s season and defensive deficiencies, Kevin Love’s importance to the lineup, Tyronn Lue’s responsibility to find the right rotations when the bench gets healthy and the ongoing MVP race.
Steve Aschburner Says Cavs’ “Extended Malaise” Could Be Emboldening Playoff Foes; Discusses Lue’s Rotation DilemmaMarch 31, 2017 3:26 PM
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)