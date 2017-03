TJ Zuppe: Yandy Diaz Will Be Fun To Watch; Tigers "Won't Just Roll Over" In CentralTJ Zuppe of The Athletic joined Baskin & Phelps Friday to discuss 3B Yandy Diaz making the Indians opening day roster, his defensive ability and where he may hit in the lineup, breaking down the team's outfield with or without Michael Brantley, when we may see Bradley Zimmer on the big league roster, and more.