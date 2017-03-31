Tyronn Lue Says Cavs ‘Have Done Enough Talking’ About Recent Struggles

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Talk is cheap.

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is tired of talking about the team’s lack of concentration that has contributed to their struggles throughout the month of March. He’s also tired of his players talking about them too.

Following Thursday night’s 99-93 loss in Chicago, Lue said that the players met again to clear the air about their recent problems.

“[They] had a good talk amongst themselves and now we gotta move on and play,” Lue said. “We’ve done enough talking over the last couple weeks. Now we just gotta settle in and play.”

Lue isn’t convinced the recent meetings will pay off.

“If we did something about it,” Lue said. “If you keep talking about it, no. We’ve had a couple of meetings and now we gotta do something about it. We can talk all we want but until we perform it means nothing.”

Mired in a 3-game losing streak, their longest of the season, the defending NBA champions have lost 10 of 16 in the month, which they close out at home against the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night.

Lue hasn’t been pleased with the focus – or lack of – he’s been seeing and he’s not even sure why it is a problem.

“We play 2 quarters or a quarter and a half, but we’re not able to put together a complete game is the most frustrating,” Lue said. “I’m surprised by it.

“Staying focused for 48 minutes has been our problem over the course of these last couple of weeks.”

Holding meetings isn’t the only attempted solution to get the team out of it’s funk this month.

LeBron James got to Quicken Loans Arena around 3:30 Friday afternoon, nearly 4 hours prior to tip off with the Philadelphia 76ers, to work on his shot from just about every spot on the floor imaginable.

Kyrie Irving returned to the floor following a 103-74 thrashing in San Antonio Monday night.

Not only have the Cavs not been focused but they continue to not be whole and play shorthanded.

Richard Jefferson and Kyle Korver won’t be available against Philadelphia as the team begins a 3-game homestand.