Sheppard: Top Four QBs Should Sit, Mahomes Has Chance To Be Best

Former Browns assistant & Pat Mahomes personal QB coach Mike Sheppard joined the Experiment on Friday night to talk the Browns preference of a personal workout over a pro day, Mahomes’ performance on his pro day on Friday & whether he classifies Pat as a developmental QB.
Sheppard: Top Four QBs Should Sit, Mahomes Has Chance To Be BestApril 1, 2017 12:00 AM
LUBBOCK, TX - OCTOBER 22: Patrick Mahomes II #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders passes the ball under pressure from Neville Gallimore #90 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the game on October 22, 2016 at AT&T Jones Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Oklahoma won the game 66-59. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)