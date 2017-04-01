Sheppard: Top Four QBs Should Sit, Mahomes Has Chance To Be Best

April 1, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL Draft, Pat Mahomes, texas tech

Former Browns assistant & Pat Mahomes personal QB coach Mike Sheppard joined the Experiment on Friday night to talk the Browns preference of a personal workout over a pro day, Mahomes’ performance on his pro day on Friday & whether he classifies Pat as a developmental QB.

