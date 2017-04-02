Buccaneers Reportedly Not Interested In RB Adrian Peterson

After Close Call, Indians Determined To Finish Job In 2017After failing to finish the job despite a 3-1 lead in last year's Series, the Indians are intent on ending their own long championship drought — now baseball's longest at 68 seasons. With one of the majors' deepest pitching staffs and a loaded lineup now featuring slugger Edwin Encarnacion at its center, Cleveland has all the pieces. It's just a matter of the Indians putting them all together.