Buccaneers Reportedly Not Interested In RB Adrian Peterson

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — According to Will Brinson of CBS Sports, running back Adrian Peterson can cross off another NFL team off his list, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly not interesting in bringing in the 31-year-old former NFL MVP.
Peterson said earlier this in January he feels he has “five good years” left in his body and that the Buccaneers would have been a good fit, along with the Giants and Texans. However, sources said last month the Giants also are not expected to move on Peterson.
Peterson ranks 16th on the all-time rushing list with 11, 747 career yards, and he ranks 10th all-time with 97 career rushing touchdowns.