Cavs Guard Kyle Korver Remains Out With Foot Injury

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Will Kyle Korver play again?

Not even the Cavs seem to know for certain.

Korver is out once again Sunday with soreness in his left foot as the Cavs continue their 3-game homestand against Indiana.

“He’s feeling better but he’s out tonight,” head coach Tyronn Lue said.

Korver did shoot from a stationary position Sunday but it remains unclear if or when he will be back.

“I’m not sure yet,” Lue said. “He was able to do some shooting on the floor, stationary shooting, but [I’m] not sure as far as practice or anything yet.”

Lue would not say if further evaluation would be required.

Korver is averaging 10.9 points and shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc since joining the Cavs.

Korver, who has played in 29 games with 1 start since being acquired from Atlanta in January, has missed 11 of the last 14 games with the injury.