Cavs Guard Kyle Korver Remains Out With Foot Injury

April 2, 2017 4:38 PM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyle Korver

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Will Kyle Korver play again?

Not even the Cavs seem to know for certain.

Korver is out once again Sunday with soreness in his left foot as the Cavs continue their 3-game homestand against Indiana.

“He’s feeling better but he’s out tonight,” head coach Tyronn Lue said.

Korver did shoot from a stationary position Sunday but it remains unclear if or when he will be back.

“I’m not sure yet,” Lue said. “He was able to do some shooting on the floor, stationary shooting, but [I’m] not sure as far as practice or anything yet.”

Lue would not say if further evaluation would be required.

Korver is averaging 10.9 points and shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc since joining the Cavs.

Korver, who has played in 29 games with 1 start since being acquired from Atlanta in January, has missed 11 of the last 14 games with the injury.

More from Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Spring Training Updates

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia