Cleveland Indians Announce 25 Man Opening Day Roster

April 2, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, Michael Brantley, Michael Martinez

Outfielder Michael Brantley, utility man Michael Martinez and OF Austin Jackson headline the Opening Day roster for the Cleveland Indians.

The team officially announced the roster Sunday morning.

Brantley missed most of 2016 with a shoulder injury that required multiple surgeries and had been working all spring to play in 2016.

Jackson and Martinez make the roster after being on the bubble throughout the spring.

With Jason Kipnis starting the season on the 10-day DL, Yandy Diaz will fill his roster spot to begin the season.

Here is the rest of the roster announced by the team.

#              PITCHERS (12)                   B/T

37           ALLEN, Cody                       R/R

51           ARMSTRONG, Shawn      R/R

47           BAUER, Trevor                    R/R

59           CARRASCO, Carlos           R/R

28           KLUBER, Corey                   R/R

48           LOGAN, Boone                   R/L

34           McALLISTER, Zach            R/R

24           MILLER, Andrew L/L

61           OTERO, Dan                       R/R

31           SALAZAR, Danny               L/R

27           SHAW, Bryan                       S/R

43           TOMLIN, Josh                      R/R

#              CATCHERS  (2)  B/T

7              GOMES, Yan                       R/R

55           PÉREZ, Roberto  R/R

#              INFIELDERS (6)  B/T

36           DĺAZ, Yandy                         R/R

10           ENCARNACION, Edwin R/R

12           LINDOR, Francisco            S/R

1              MARTINEZ, Michael           S/R

11           RAMĺREZ, José                   S/R

41           SANTANA, Carlos               S/R

#              OUTFIELDERS (5)             B/T

35           ALMONTE, Abraham         S/R

23           BRANTLEY, Michael          L/L

6              GUYER, Brandon                R/R

26           JACKSON, Austin               R/R

30           NAQUIN, Tyler                     L/R

#              DISABLED LIST (3)           B/T

56           ANDERSON, Cody             R/R(60D)

8              CHISENHALL, Lonnie        L/R(10D)

22           KIPNIS, Jason                      L/R(10D)

 

For the full 40 man roster, click here

 

 

