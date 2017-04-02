LeBron Apologized To Tristan Thompson For Argument Late In Second OT of Cavs Win Over Pacers

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – It’s not too often that LeBron James feels the need to apologize but he did Sunday following the Cavs’ 135-130 win over the Indiana Pacers in double-overtime.

With 26.5 left in the second OT, tempers flared between James and Tristan Thompson during a Pacers timeout that followed a Kevin Love 3 that put Cleveland in front 131-127.

“I apologized,” James said. “It’s cool.”

Thompson was angry with James after Paul George hit a 3 with to bring Indiana within 128-127 with 49.7 on the clock.

“I had good intentions but [I was] a little bit too demonstrative at that point in the game,” James said. “I can’t show up my teammates, that’s for sure, especially double-T [who] works hard for our team and he’s a big time player for our team.

“I had good intentions on what I wanted to happen but the way it came out probably didn’t look good on TV.”

After James and Thompson exchanged words as they walked towards the Cavs bench, Thompson went and sat on the scorers table away from his teammates.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue walked over and grabbed Thompson’s hand in what appeared to be an effort to get the 2 to settle the disagreement.

“Well, that shows you that we care about our defense,” Lue said. “The game is long, you want to win. Paul George makes a tough shot. That’s part of the game. You like to see that passion. A lot of times to take it out on the other team but they were both mad and frustrated which you want to see. We wanted to win that game, it was a big play and some miscommunication right there but they got over it.”

Thompson declined to talk about the argument after the game.

“We’re family,” Thompson said. “A little miscommunication. Move forward. Move forward. We’re family and got each other’s back always.”

George scored 19 of his 43 points in the 2 overtimes, including hitting 3 of 6 from beyond the arc with James as his primary defender.

“There’s going to be opportunities where I have to guard these top-notch guys in the playoffs,” James said. “You just try and slow them down. These guys are multiple All-Stars, they’re great players and you can’t stop them. Obviously you see what Paul did tonight but you just try and keep him under a shooting percentage, make it tough on him and live with the results. He made some big time plays tonight. He’s a big time player.”