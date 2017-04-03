Chris Rose Previews Indians Season; Kevin Millar Jumps On Call, “Derails” Interview

Chris Rose of MLB Network joined Baskin & Phelps Monday to discuss the Indians opening their season, if they’ll struggle to duplicate their amazing offensive numbers last season, his predictions for the possible highs and lows for pitching and hitting, not liking a split opening day between teams to begin the season, catching grief on twitter about the Cavaliers recent struggles, and more.
Plus, MLB Network’s Kevin Millar jumped on speakerphone to derail the interview with discussion about raising kids, living in Beaumont, Texas (to Jeff Phelps’ delight) and had a LOT of fun. [Kevin jumps on at the 12 minute mark]
