Chris Rose Previews Indians Season; Kevin Millar Jumps On Call, “Derails” Interview

With Baskin & Phelps -- Weekdays 10am - 2pm April 3, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Baskin and Phelps, Chris Rose, Cleveland Indians

Chris Rose of MLB Network joined Baskin & Phelps Monday to discuss the Indians opening their season, if they’ll struggle to duplicate their amazing offensive numbers last season, his predictions for the possible highs and lows for pitching and hitting, not liking a split opening day between teams to begin the season, catching grief on twitter about the Cavaliers recent struggles, and more.

Plus, MLB Network’s Kevin Millar jumped on speakerphone to derail the interview with discussion about raising kids, living in Beaumont, Texas (to Jeff Phelps’ delight) and had a LOT of fun. [Kevin jumps on at the 12 minute mark]

Podcast:

More from Baskin & Phelps
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Text & Win $1,000

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia