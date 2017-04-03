CJ Nitkowski Says Brantley, Encarnacion Helps Provide A “Pretty Formidable Middle Of The Lineup; Makes Indians All That More Scary”

April 3, 2017 2:49 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, MLB

Former MLB pitcher and Rangers analyst CJ Nitkowski joined Bull & Fox to talk about Opening Day, players’ mindsets on the importance of the first game and having a concentrated focus on the season as a whole, the return of Michael Brantley to the Indians lineup, the health of the pitching staff to start the season and Terry Francona’s mindset with Andrew Miller.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Text & Win $1,000

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia