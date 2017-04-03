Former MLB pitcher and Rangers analyst CJ Nitkowski joined Bull & Fox to talk about Opening Day, players’ mindsets on the importance of the first game and having a concentrated focus on the season as a whole, the return of Michael Brantley to the Indians lineup, the health of the pitching staff to start the season and Terry Francona’s mindset with Andrew Miller.
CJ Nitkowski Says Brantley, Encarnacion Helps Provide A “Pretty Formidable Middle Of The Lineup; Makes Indians All That More Scary”April 3, 2017 2:49 PM
GOODYEAR, AZ - MARCH 11: Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Cleveland Indians bats in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during the spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 11, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)