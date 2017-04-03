Matt Underwood Says “One Thing That Stood Out To Me, How This Team Is Set Up” For Both Present And Future

Matt Underwood Says "One Thing That Stood Out To Me, How This Team Is Set Up" For Both Present And FutureMatt Underwood talks about the Indians' expectations coming off a World Series appearance, Edwin Encarnacion's value in the middle of the lineup, Yandy Diaz's potential in the starting lineup, Carlos Carrasco's health as the regular season gets underway and the team's motivation in reaching the ultimate goal this season...