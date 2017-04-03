Matt Underwood Says “One Thing That Stood Out To Me, How This Team Is Set Up” For Both Present And Future

Indians play-by-play voice Matt Underwood of SportsTime Ohio joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Indians’ expectations coming off a World Series appearance, Edwin Encarnacion’s value in the middle of the lineup, Yandy Diaz’s potential in the starting lineup, Carlos Carrasco’s health as the regular season gets underway and the team’s motivation in reaching the ultimate goal this season.
Matt Underwood Says “One Thing That Stood Out To Me, How This Team Is Set Up” For Both Present And FutureApril 3, 2017 5:01 PM
GOODYEAR, AZ - MARCH 09: Terry Francona #17 of the Cleveland Indians signs an autograph on the arm cast of a fan before the spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Goodyear Ballpark on March 9, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)