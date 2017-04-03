Thome, Carr, Brown Tabbed To Throw First Pitches At Indians Home Opener

April 3, 2017 2:15 PM By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Before the Cleveland Indians starter toes the rubber to open the home slate at Progressive Field on April 11, three Cleveland legends will start things off.

Indians Hall of Famer Jim Thome, Cavaliers legend Austin Carr and former Brown and Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown have been tabbed to throw out the ceremonial first pitches for the 24th season at Progressive Field.

There will be a pregame ceremony celebrating the Tribe’s American League Championship in which the team will receive their AL Championship rings, a flag will be raised in center field and a banner will be unveiled in the Right Field Terraces. The Indians ask that fans be in their seats by 3PM to witness the ceremony.

Other pregame festivities include the Cleveland Orchestra string section performing the national anthem, as the Orchestra nears the celebration of their centennial, followed by a US Air Force F-16 flyover. The team will also honor all branches of the military.

