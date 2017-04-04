Browns Announce Offseason Schedule Including Minicamps And OTAs

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Although they won’t play a game for another 4 and a half months the Browns will be back to work in Berea soon as the team begins the offseason program.

Hue Jackson’s return means that the start of the Browns’ workouts moves from the first to third week in April when players report on the 17th.

The rookie mini camp is scheduled for May 12-14, 10 OTA sessions run from May 23-June 10 and the mandatory veteran minicamp that ends the offseason work is set for June 13-15.

Here is the complete schedule for the offseason workouts including minicamps and OTAs.

April 17 – Players Off-Season Workouts Begin – Report Date

April 17-21 – Players Off-Season Workouts – Phase 1; Week 1

April 24-28 – Players Off-Season Workouts – Phase 1; Week 2

May 1-5 – Players Off-Season Workouts – Phase 2; Week 3

May 8-12 – Players Off-Season Workouts – Phase 2; Week 4

May 11 – Report Date for Rookie Mini-Camp

May 12-14 – Rookie Mini-Camp

May 15-19 – Players Off-Season Workouts – Phase 2; Week 5

May 23-25 – OTA 1, 2, & 3 – Phase 3; Week 6

May 30-June 1 – OTA 4, 5, & 6 – Phase 3; Week 7

June 5-8 – OTA 7, 8, 9 & 10 – Phase 3; Week 8

June 12 – Report Date for Mandatory Veteran Mini-Camp

June 13-15 – Mandatory Veteran Mini-Camp – Phase 3; Week 9