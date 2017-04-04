Carman And Lima: The Pay To Play Discussion Will Never Die

Former Bowling Green/Indiana Men’s basketball coach Dan Dakich and Former Wisconsin basketball star Frank Kaminsky brought up the pay to play argument of college sports last night on twitter and that brought up the discussion on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima.
Carman And Lima: The Pay To Play Discussion Will Never DieApril 4, 2017 8:43 AM
OMAHA, NE - MARCH 22: Frank Kaminsky #44 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the CenturyLink Center on March 22, 2015 in Omaha, Nebraska (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)