Chris Mannix Says “I Don’t Think The 1-Seed Should Be All That Important” To Cavs, Defensive Struggles “A Much Bigger Point Of Concern”

T.J. Zuppe Says Encarnacion's "Presence Alone, Makes Everyone Better"; Almonte Has Worked His Way Back Into Favor With FranconaT.J. Zuppe talks about the Indians' Opening Day win, Corey Kluber's up-and-down first start and the rotation going forward, Yandy Diaz's future when Jason Kipnis returns, Abraham Almonte's value in the lineup following last year's suspension, Edwin Encarnacion's quick start with a home run in his first game and the strength the bullpen continues to be...