Chris Mannix of Yahoo! Sports and The Vertical joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ balancing act of resting players and chasing down the Celtics for the No. 1 seed, which Eastern Conference team could pose the biggest threat to the Cavs, the concern with the defensive struggles and whether the Warriors can be beat in the West.
Chris Mannix Says “I Don’t Think The 1-Seed Should Be All That Important” To Cavs, Defensive Struggles “A Much Bigger Point Of Concern”April 4, 2017 2:49 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 2: J.R. Smith #5 and Tristan Thompson #13 help up LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game against the Indiana Pacers on April 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. / Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)