KNBR Bay Area's Kevin Jones Discusses How 49ers Draft Could Affect Cleveland's; Durant Return Good Or Bad For Warriors?Kevin Jones of KNBR in the Bay Area joined Baskin & Phelps Tuesday to discuss his criticism of the current Browns regime after working in the building a couple years prior, the strange position of picking no. 2 in this year's NFL draft and what the Niners may do, how the return of Kevin Durant could affect the Golden State Warriors flow, and more.