T.J. Zuppe Says Encarnacion’s “Presence Alone, Makes Everyone Better”; Almonte Has Worked His Way Back Into Favor With Francona

T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Indians’ Opening Day win, Corey Kluber’s up-and-down first start and the rotation going forward, Yandy Diaz’s future when Jason Kipnis returns, Abraham Almonte’s value in the lineup following last year’s suspension, Edwin Encarnacion’s quick start with a home run in his first game and the strength the bullpen continues to be.
T.J. Zuppe Says Encarnacion’s “Presence Alone, Makes Everyone Better”; Almonte Has Worked His Way Back Into Favor With FranconaApril 4, 2017 4:04 PM
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 3: Baseball fans applaud at the end of the national anthem before the Cleveland Indians played the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 3, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)