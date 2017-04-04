T.J. Zuppe Says Encarnacion’s “Presence Alone, Makes Everyone Better”; Almonte Has Worked His Way Back Into Favor With Francona

April 4, 2017 4:04 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, MLB

T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Indians’ Opening Day win, Corey Kluber’s up-and-down first start and the rotation going forward, Yandy Diaz’s future when Jason Kipnis returns, Abraham Almonte’s value in the lineup following last year’s suspension, Edwin Encarnacion’s quick start with a home run in his first game and the strength the bullpen continues to be.

