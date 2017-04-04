Tyronn Lue Prioritizing Health And Rhythm, Not No. 1 Seed Down The Stretch For Cavs

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – A year ago, with the Cavs cruising along head coach Tyronn Lue set his team’s sights on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

A year later, Lue is just hoping his team can regain their health and recapture the rhythm that ultimately led to them winning their first NBA championship rather than focusing on the conference’s top seed.

“It’s a fine line,” Lue said prior to Tuesday night’s game with Orlando, “Because you want to make sure we go into the playoffs healthy and guys are rested but if you can get home court you want to get that too so it’s a fine line and were great at home. During the playoffs we didn’t lose any games in the playoffs until the finals so we know when we play at home in the playoffs we’re very tough.

“We just got to make sure our guys are healthy, that’s the most important thing to me but also still trying to chase the No. 1 spot if you can get it.”

Since Feb. 25, the Cavs have won back-to-back games just twice and are 9-11 making establishing consistency and figuring out rotations a priority over focusing on seeding.

“It’s more important just to try and get our rhythm going down the stretch,” Lue said. “You want to establish some kind of rhythm going into the playoffs and the guys now that.”

Lue has a point.

If the playoffs were to begin today, the Cavs would face the seventh-seeded Chicago Bulls as the No. 2 seed. Toronto and Atlanta would square off as the Nos. 3 and 6 seeds respectively and Cleveland would get the winner of that series in the conference semifinals. Meanwhile in the top end of the bracket, Boston, who holds a half game lead on the Cavs entering play Tuesday night, would take on eighth-seeded Miami while No. 4 Washington and 5 Milwaukee play each other setting up a potential Celtics-Wizards conference semifinal.

The current standings would keep the Cavs from having to go through both Boston and Washington to try and three-peat as conference champions, which would be an ideal scenario rather being the top seed and having to go through both of those teams.

Moving On – Lue said that the Cavs have moved past Sundays flare-up between LeBron James and Tristan Thompson during a timeout in the final minute of the second overtime of their 135-130 win against Indiana.

“We addressed it Sunday and it’s over. We’ve moved past that. We’ve moved forward,” Lue said. “Sometimes it’s good, just to show the passion we have.”

Lue doesn’t feel that the chemistry or camaraderie within the locker room has taken a hit over the last few weeks.

“I don’t think so,” Lue said. “I just think we’re passionate and we’re trying to win every game. When you hit a tough patch like this, sometimes it happens. It’s not where guys are going to fight or not speak to each other.”

After the game, James said he apologized to Thompson for showing him up, which was not his intent but the vibe in the locker room seemed even more tense than it had become in recent weeks.

Korver Returns – Kyle Korver will play against Orlando Tuesday night. Korver, who has missed 11 of the last 14 games, had been sidelined due to soreness in his left foot.

Korver went through a vigorous workout on Monday including 3-on-3, 4-on-4 and 5-on-5 work Lue said.

Korver, who has played in 29 games with 1 start since being acquired from Atlanta in January, is averaging 10.9 points and shooting 48 percent from beyond the arc with the Cavs.