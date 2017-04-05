Albert Breer Says “There’s A Perception Out There That (Kizer) Has Some Diva Qualities”; Different Questions Facing Mixon/Cook

Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Bull & Fox to talk about Tony Romo’s decision to step away from the NFL to take the lead game analyst role with CBS, the Patriots’ offseason decisions with Malcolm Butler and Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest rumblings on the quarterbacks in the draft, Brian Kelly’s comments on DeShone Kizer, the questions facing Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook and whether Richard Sherman will remain with the Seahawks next season.
Albert Breer Says “There’s A Perception Out There That (Kizer) Has Some Diva Qualities”; Different Questions Facing Mixon/CookApril 5, 2017 3:46 PM
(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)