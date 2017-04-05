Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about Brian Kelly’s comments on DeShone Kizer, the evaluation of Joe Mixon on-the-field and how his off-field issues will affect his stock, the recent talk surrounding Pat Mahomes, the quarterback with the best fit for Hue Jackson’s offense and the best defensive options for the Browns at No. 12.
Chris Landry Says Mixon An Outstanding Player, But “It’s Going To Be A Tough Call” For Teams; Mahomes “A Thrower, Not A Passer”April 5, 2017 6:28 PM
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Joe Mixon #25 of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)