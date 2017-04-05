Chris Landry Says Mixon An Outstanding Player, But "It's Going To Be A Tough Call" For Teams; Mahomes "A Thrower, Not A Passer"Chris Landry talks about Brian Kelly's comments on DeShone Kizer, the evaluation of Joe Mixon on-the-field and how his off-field issues will affect his stock, the recent talk surrounding Pat Mahomes, the quarterback with the best fit for Hue Jackson's offense and the best defensive options for the Browns at No. 12...