Sherrod Blakely Says “This Is Uncharted Territory” For Celtics In Battle For No. 1 Seed; Cavs “Too Talented” For Struggles

April 5, 2017 3:02 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA

Sherrod Blakely of CSN in Boston joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Celtics’ mindset in the battle with the Cavs for the No. 1 seed in the East, how the addition of Al Horford has impacted the rest of the roster this season, how Isaiah Thomas has managed to stay near the top of the league in scoring and Brad Stevens’ ability to get this team to this point.

