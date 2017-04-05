Sherrod Blakely Says “This Is Uncharted Territory” For Celtics In Battle For No. 1 Seed; Cavs “Too Talented” For Struggles

Sherrod Blakely of CSN in Boston joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Celtics’ mindset in the battle with the Cavs for the No. 1 seed in the East, how the addition of Al Horford has impacted the rest of the roster this season, how Isaiah Thomas has managed to stay near the top of the league in scoring and Brad Stevens’ ability to get this team to this point.
Sherrod Blakely Says “This Is Uncharted Territory” For Celtics In Battle For No. 1 Seed; Cavs “Too Talented” For StrugglesApril 5, 2017 3:02 PM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 1: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics drives against Derrick Williams #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at TD Garden on March 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Cavaliers 103-99.