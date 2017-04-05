Sustainability, Wi-Fi Focus of Progressive Field Renovations

The Cleveland Indians are furthering their overhaul of Progressive Field with sustainability efforts, as well as more additions to its already lengthy local food and beverage options, the team announced on Wednesday.

The banner announcement from the team was the unveiling of new LED lights, making the Indians 1 of 11 teams in Major League Baseball to either have or install the lighting option. The new energy-efficient lights will be 20%-30% brighter, reducing shadow and glare on the field.

The LED lighting will increase energy savings at the park by 70% a year after the Indians saved 407,000 kWh of energy and diverted 46% of waste from area landfills.

The team also announced that all fans in attendance will receive free Wi-Fi under the network IndiansWiFi, and encourage fans to access the Ballpark App, which allows the ability to skip lines through the digital ticketing line, as well as the addition of Virtual Reality video content.

Another food and beverage option was announced, as Progressive Field welcome Market Garden Brewery as the 13th local restaurant, located in section 133.

Market Garden headlined their unveiling with the Nano Slider Trio, three beef sliders that consist of the Nano slider with beer mustard, beer onions, pickles and American cheese; the Acid Trip with spicy mayo, cole slaw, pickled onions, cheddar cheese and a balsamic reduction; and the spicy slider with spicy mayo, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and poblanos.

Great Lakes Brewing Company, already a stalwart of the concession family at the park, unveiled a new option. The Po’Man features a smoked keilbasa dog joined by a potato and cheese pierogi, topped by sauerkraut and Dortmunder Gold Bertman’s Ballpark Mustard.

The Terrace Club also unveiled new options, with Grilled Asian Salmon with Wasabi Foam, as well as Veal Parmesan Sliders. The latter is also available at Slider Dogs in section 113.

The Cleveland Clinic was announced as the executive healthcare provider of the Indians. The Clinic will not only have a team of doctors dedicated to player car, they will also become the presenting sponsor of the team and their website Indians.com.

In addition, the Cleveland Clinic has partnered with four Cleveland Indians Community Impact programs: Kluber’s Kids, Edwin’s Squad, Friends of Francona, and the Cleveland Indians Wives Foundation.