Sprained Thumb Ends Tristan Thompson’s Consecutive Games Streak, Out At Least Next 2 Games For Cavs

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Just when the Cavaliers think things might be falling back into place another injury hits the team.

Center Tristan Thompson, who hadn’t missed a game since his rookie season in 2011, will miss at least the next 2 games because of a sprained right thumb suffered in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s 122-102 win over Orlando the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

X-rays taken Tuesday night were negative and an MRI Wednesday morning confirmed the injury.

Thompson, selected fourth overall in 2011 and signed to a 5-year, $82 million extension in Oct. 2015, did not travel to Boston for Wednesday night’s showdown with the Celtics. Both teams enter the game 50-27 and the winner assumes control of their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Thompson’s consecutive games played streak will end at 447. It was the longest such active streak in the NBA and longest streak in franchise history.