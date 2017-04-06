Bill Reiter Says “LeBron James Can Go To A Gear And Level No One Other Than Magic And Michael Jordan Has Ever Gone To” In Playoffs

CBS Sports Bill Reiter joined Bull & Fox to talk about his Q&A with Dennis Rodman, Rodman’s comments about LeBron compared to Michael Jordan, why he’s not quite counting out the Cavs in the championship race because of LeBron, the battle between Golden State and San Antonio in the West and whether the league should legitimately consider shortening the season from 82 games.
Bill Reiter Says “LeBron James Can Go To A Gear And Level No One Other Than Magic And Michael Jordan Has Ever Gone To” In PlayoffsApril 6, 2017 3:28 PM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 1: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics defends LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at TD Garden on March 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.