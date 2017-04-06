Kevin Durant Cleared To Return, Set To Play Saturday For Warriors

April 6, 2017 2:25 PM By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, NBA

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant has been medically cleared to resume full practice beginning Friday and is scheduled to play in Saturday’s home game against New Orleans if he experiences no setbacks.

Coach Steve Kerr had been optimistic of KD’s return from a left knee injury before the end of the regular season, and he will join a Warriors team riding a 13-game winning streak and that just locked up the No. 1 seed in the West with the NBA’s best record for a third straight year.

The Warriors said Durant completed several workouts in recent days.

Golden State’s co-leading scorer and top rebounder, Durant was hurt Feb. 28 at Washington when Marcin Gortat pushed Zaza Pachulia and Golden State’s center fell into Durant, who has missed 19 games since with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and bruised tibia.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from The Associated Press
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Check Your Bracket
Text & Win $1,000

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia