Kevin Love Gets Hit In The Face With A Basketball, J.R. Smith Saves Him

April 6, 2017 11:09 AM By Ben Fontana | 92.3 The Fan
Prior to the Cavaliers beating the Celtics 114-91 on Wednesday night, Kevin Love and J.R. Smith were going through their pre-game routines just like any other game.

Except Kevin Love got a ball thrown back at him — that he wasn’t expecting.

Let’s see that again…

Well, at least someone didn’t put in a .GI–oh no someone did!

It certainly brings back memories of the time that LeBron James got hit in the face with a basketball and became the center of many Vines and memes.

Love had 15 points and 16 rebounds in the win, so he seemed to be okay after the incident. Thank goodness for J.R. Smith.

