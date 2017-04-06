Massarotti: NBA Eastern Conference Belongs To LeBron, Cavs

April 6, 2017 12:41 PM
CBS Local Sports’ national columnist Tony Massarotti published his latest column, and he gives every other team in the Eastern Conference a 10% chance at being the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s a sample of what Massarotti thinks of LeBron James the Cavs’ dominance in the conference:

And so just like that, LeBron James emphatically put his foot down, specifically on the throats of the Boston Celtics, more generally on the entire Eastern Conference.

Any questions? Didn’t think so.

To borrow a phrase from Mark Twain: reports of the Cavs’ demise has been greatly exaggerated. A team in alleged turmoil, the Cavs went into Boston last night in a reported battle for the top seed in the East, and vaporized the Celtics by a 114-91 score in a game not nearly that close…

The NBA Eastern Conference belongs to Cleveland.

You can read the full column at the link here.

